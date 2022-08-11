Insider Buying: PhosCo Ltd (ASX:PHO) Insider Acquires 222,222 Shares of Stock

PhosCo Ltd (ASX:PHO – Get Rating) insider Robin Widdup acquired 222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$22,222.20 ($15,540.00).

PhosCo Stock Performance

About PhosCo

(Get Rating)

PhosCo Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Tunisia, North Africa. The company explores for zinc, lead, and phosphate deposits. It holds a 51% interest in the Chaketma Project that consists of six prospects covering a total area of 56 square kilometers located in south-west Tunis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PhosCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhosCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.