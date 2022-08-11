Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Buys C$156,467.58 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart bought 2,470 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,467.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at C$447,104.54.

Patrick C. Muttart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Patrick C. Muttart bought 546 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$72.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,798.49.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$63.26 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.25.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.19.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.