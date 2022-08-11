Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $293,517.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $293,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,165.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BancFirst Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BANF opened at $111.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $115.99. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 38.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BancFirst to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About BancFirst

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading

