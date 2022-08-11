Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Sells $1,229,723.00 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.76. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $116.91.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.