Insider Selling: bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells $32,696.72 in Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

bluebird bio Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $5.93 on Thursday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

