Insider Selling: bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells $32,696.72 in Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $5.93 on Thursday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

