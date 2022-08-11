Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells $91,548.45 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,660.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anne Sutherland Fuchs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04.

Gartner Trading Up 2.3 %

IT stock opened at $300.40 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.55 and its 200-day moving average is $272.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

