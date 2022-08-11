Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Sells 71,302 Shares of Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,794,671.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,327 shares in the company, valued at $11,133,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $335,699.52.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Robert Lisy sold 38,372 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $753,626.08.
International Money Express Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 942,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,316. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
