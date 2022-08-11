Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Sells 71,302 Shares of Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,794,671.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,327 shares in the company, valued at $11,133,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Money Express alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $335,699.52.

On Thursday, May 12th, Robert Lisy sold 38,372 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $753,626.08.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 942,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,316. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 539,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 61,169 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.