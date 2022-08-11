Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $82,305.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samantha Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,460.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $157.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.99. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $63,700,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,550,000 after purchasing an additional 242,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

