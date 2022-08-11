Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $82,305.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Samantha Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 12th, Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,460.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $157.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.99. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $63,700,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,550,000 after purchasing an additional 242,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
