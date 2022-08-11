Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $1,984,037.22 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $1,984,037.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,472,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $532.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $431.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

