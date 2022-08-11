Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) CEO Sells $4,818,700.00 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $473.14 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.07.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

