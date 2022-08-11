Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nucor Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NUE stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.66. 35,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.