Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 98,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of research analysts have commented on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,764,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 666,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19,050.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 603,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 599,903 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

