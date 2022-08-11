Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 98,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,764,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 666,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19,050.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 603,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 599,903 shares in the last quarter.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
