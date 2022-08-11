Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells 3,315 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $87,681.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,361.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,144. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.57.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,106,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $14,532,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

