Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CTO Sells 2,139 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on S shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.59.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

