Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Sells 23,912 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of SPWR stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $25.69. 139,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in SunPower by 140.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

