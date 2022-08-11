Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Sells 23,912 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SPWR stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $25.69. 139,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in SunPower by 140.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
