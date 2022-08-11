Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Sells 6,494 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Targa Resources Stock Up 5.4 %

TRGP stock traded up $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $71.18. 79,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,212. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75 and a beta of 2.46.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Barclays cut their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

