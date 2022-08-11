Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $92.01. 1,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,408. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.18. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,883 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.92 per share, with a total value of $1,886,789.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,779,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,620,261.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 218,883 shares of company stock valued at $21,398,789 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,315 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after buying an additional 324,079 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.