Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Down 57.0% in July

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the July 15th total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Insignia Systems stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Insignia Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insignia Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ ISIG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,205. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
See Also
