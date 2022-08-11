Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Releases Earnings Results

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 81.04%.

Insignia Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Insignia Systems stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Insignia Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

