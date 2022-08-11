Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.17

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.17 and traded as low as $9.01. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 12,440 shares changing hands.

Insignia Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 68.27% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Insignia Systems stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Insignia Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Insignia Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

