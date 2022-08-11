Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.17

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.17 and traded as low as $9.01. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 12,440 shares changing hands.
Insignia Systems Stock Up 2.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 68.27% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
Featured Stories
