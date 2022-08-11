Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.18% of Insperity worth $45,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,473 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP opened at $111.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

