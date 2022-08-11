Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Insteel Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

IIIN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.73. 155,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.22. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $450,326.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $49,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $450,326.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,164 shares of company stock worth $521,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 47,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.