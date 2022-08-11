Insured Finance Hits Market Cap of $225,118.92 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $225,118.92 and approximately $885.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,544,683 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

