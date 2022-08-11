Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 471.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITRG. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Stock Performance

ITRG stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Integra Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.