Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.6% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.90. 1,202,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,533,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

