Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 30th

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Inter Parfums has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $82.24. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,181. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.