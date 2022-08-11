Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.28. The company had a trading volume of 37,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,158. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.