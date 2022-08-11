International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.70. 29,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $37,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.