Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.92. 30,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,309. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.23.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

