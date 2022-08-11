Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VCV opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 44,727 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

