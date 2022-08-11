Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $824,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

