Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

RSP stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.45. 56,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,894. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

