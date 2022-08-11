Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
