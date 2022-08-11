Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forte Biosciences stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.35% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.