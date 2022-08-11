IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

CSML stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.71. 11,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,918. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th.

