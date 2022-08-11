IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Down 60.9% in July

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,552,900 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 6,529,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,529.0 days.

IQEPF stock remained flat at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of -1.53, a quick ratio of -0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

