Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 2,100 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

NYSE:NVO opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $243.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

