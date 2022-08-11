Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $205,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $201.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.
