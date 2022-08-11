Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth $258,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

