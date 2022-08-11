Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $618,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $265.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

