Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,437 shares of company stock worth $10,425,202. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPGI opened at $393.20 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.