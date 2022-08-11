iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,300 shares, a growth of 2,566.5% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SLQD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 372,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,338. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
