iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,300 shares, a growth of 2,566.5% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLQD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 372,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,338. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQD. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,527,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,076,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,143,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 570,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 39,712 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 305,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter.

