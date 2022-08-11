iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,735,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGIB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.25. 35,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $60.97.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.