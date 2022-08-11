iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,735,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
IGIB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.25. 35,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $60.97.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.