iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Trading 0.9% Higher

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.49. 212,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 229,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

