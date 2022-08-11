iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $90,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 287,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78,193 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,701,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,253,000 after acquiring an additional 81,642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,253,879 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

