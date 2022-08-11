iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lowered by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $62.64. 7,253,879 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20.

