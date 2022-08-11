iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,428.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,752,000 after purchasing an additional 612,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,652.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,336,000 after purchasing an additional 579,397 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,081,000 after buying an additional 458,086 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $170,907,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,641,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,283. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $284.31 and a one year high of $453.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.70.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

