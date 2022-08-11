iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Up 316.7% in July

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ IBTK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. 6,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTK Get Rating ) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,477 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 21.52% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.