iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Up 316.7% in July

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ IBTK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. 6,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.
