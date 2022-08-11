iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 624,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,431 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 1.6% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $23,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 222,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 117,481 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,784,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,164 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.15. 1,004,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,479,871. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

