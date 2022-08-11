iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

