iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after buying an additional 3,460,482 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after buying an additional 998,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 58,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

